Harrison scores 21, Grand Canyon knocks off Wyoming 66-58

By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison’s 21 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Wyoming 66-58 on Saturday night.

Harrison shot 6 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Antelopes (7-2). Gabe McGlothan scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Josh Baker scored 11.

Jake Kyman finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (3-5). Hunter Maldonado added 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Grand Canyon led Wyoming at the half, 31-30, with Harrison (13 points) their high scorer before the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

