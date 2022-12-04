Rain
Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Oakland 79-73 in OT

By AP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Bobby Planutis scored 20 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Oakland 79-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Planutis also added 10 rebounds for the Mastodons (5-4). Ra Kpedi scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Jarred Godfrey finished with 14 points.

Keaton Hervey led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (2-8) with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Rocket Watts added 20 points for Oakland. Trey Townsend finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Jalen Moore’s 3-pointer for Oakland tied the game with 11 seconds to go in regulation. Purdue Fort Wayne opened overtime with a 7-0 run on its way to the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

