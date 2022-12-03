Light Rain
Tarleton State knocks off Wiley 98-55

By AP News

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams’ 17 points helped Tarleton State defeat Wiley 98-55 on Saturday.

Williams also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Texans (5-3). Jakorie Smith scored 15 points and added five steals. Freddy Hicks was 3 of 6 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (0-1) were led by Antonio Jones, who recorded 14 points. Maurice Harvey added eight points and five assists for Wiley. David Williams also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

