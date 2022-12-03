Cloudy
Sam Houston knocks off Dallas Christian 111-58

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 16 points, Qua Grant had 16 points, seven assists and four steals, and Sam Houston defeated Dallas Christian 111-58 on Saturday.

Wilkerson also had seven rebounds for the Bearkats (7-1). Grant made four of six 3-pointers and Donte Powers shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Joseph Allen finished with 13 points for the Crusaders. Caleb Willis added nine points and two blocks for Dallas Christian. In addition, Jalen Perez had eight points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

