Cloudy
52.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rains’ 12 points, 19 boards lead Queens past Paine 89-60

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gavin Rains scored 12 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Queens beat Paine 89-60 on Saturday.

AJ McKee added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists for the Royals (7-2). BJ McLaurin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Quinnton Jackson finished with 18 points and two steals for the Lions (0-1). Jakobe Williams added 16 points for Paine. In addition, Nate Adams finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 