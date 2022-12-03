Cloudy
52.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ayers puts up 22, Bowling Green holds off Morgan State 86-76

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III had 22 points in Bowling Green’s 86-76 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

Ayers had three steals for the Falcons (3-5). Samari Curtis scored 18 points and Rashaun Agee added 17.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Falcons.

Malik Miller led the way for the Bears (3-6) with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Morgan State got 22 points from Isaiah Burke. Khalil Turner had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 