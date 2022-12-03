Light Rain
UMass Lowell takes down Sacred Heart 70-59

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Everette Hammond and Cam Morris III had 18 points apiece in UMass Lowell’s 70-59 victory against Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Hammond also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the River Hawks (8-1). Morris III was 8 of 9 from the floor and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Max Brooks shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the River Hawks.

The Pioneers (5-4) had three players with 13 points: Bryce Johnson, Nico Galette and Joey Reilly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

