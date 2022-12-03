Rain
Boonyasith’s 17 points help UMBC beat Lehigh 88-62

By AP News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith’s 17 points helped UMBC defeat Lehigh 88-62 on Saturday.

Boonyasith was 6-of-11 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Retrievers (5-4). Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Colton Lawrence went 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Mountain Hawks (4-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who finished with 23 points and four steals. Evan Taylor added 15 points and six rebounds for Lehigh. In addition, Jake Betlow also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

