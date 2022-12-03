Light Rain
Army defeats Wagner 75-64

By AP News

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 15 points helped Army defeat Wagner 75-64 on Saturday.

Rucker added five rebounds and five assists for the Black Knights (4-5). Chris Mann also scored 15 points, shooting 3 for 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Coleton Benson added 12 points.

Delonnie Hunt led the Seahawks (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Jahbril Price-Noel added 10 points for Wagner. Brandon Brown put up nine points, eight rebounds and five steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

