Johnson scores 22, North Alabama downs Morehead State 81-75

By AP News

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — KJ Johnson had 22 points in North Alabama’s 81-75 victory against Morehead State on Saturday.

Johnson was 5 of 10 shooting and 12 of 14 from the free throw line for the Lions (5-4). Jacari Lane scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Bryson Dawkins recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field.

The Eagles (4-5) were led in scoring by Mark Freeman, who finished with 18 points and five assists. LJ Bryan added 12 points and nine rebounds for Morehead State. Drew Thelwell also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

