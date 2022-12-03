Cloudy
Cornish nets 18, Dartmouth tops Bakersfield 79-54

By AP News

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ryan Cornish scored 18 points as Dartmouth beat CSU Bakersfield 79-54 on Saturday.

Cornish was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Big Green (4-5). Dusan Neskovic scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Demilade Adelekun shot 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Marvin McGhee led the way for the Roadrunners (4-4) with 20 points. Kaleb Higgins added nine points for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Ugnius Jarusevicius finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

