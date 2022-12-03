Drizzle
Charleston (SC) defeats Citadel 79-57

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic had 16 points in Charleston (SC)’s 79-57 win over Citadel on Saturday.

Brzovic had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (8-1). Pat Robinson III was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Dalton Bolon recorded 11 points and was 4 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight win.

Madison Durr led the Bulldogs (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Citadel also got eight points, six rebounds and two blocks from Stephen Clark. In addition, AJ Smith finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

