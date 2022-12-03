Charleston (SC) defeats Citadel 79-57

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic had 16 points in Charleston (SC)’s 79-57 win over Citadel on Saturday.

Brzovic had 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (8-1). Pat Robinson III was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Dalton Bolon recorded 11 points and was 4 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight win.

Madison Durr led the Bulldogs (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Citadel also got eight points, six rebounds and two blocks from Stephen Clark. In addition, AJ Smith finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.