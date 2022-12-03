Drizzle
Furman secures 88-76 win over South Carolina State

By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C (AP) — Mike Bothwell’s 16 points helped Furman defeat South Carolina State 88-76 on Saturday.

Bothwell also added six assists for the Paladins (6-2). Marcus Foster added 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Alex Williams was 6 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Simpson led the Bulldogs (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Raquan Brown added 12 points and three steals for South Carolina State. Rakeim Gary also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

