Seiko, No. 24 San Diego St beat Division III Occidental

By AP News
San Diego State guard Micah Parrish (3) shoots against Occidental guard Nicky Clotfelter (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored 20 points, including six 3s, to lead No. 24 San Diego State over Division III Occidental 95-57 on Friday night.

The Aztecs (6-2) hit 19 of 37 shots from 3-point range. They won their second in a row after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational.

San Diego State did not use regulars Aguek Arup (knee) and Darrion Trammell (hamstring).

Occidental (2-3) trailed 30-18 with 7:40 left in the first half. The Aztecs then broke loose and led 59-29 at the break.

Aiden Williams scored 14 points for the Tigers.

NOTABLE

Occidental: The Tigers lost their other matchup this season with a Division 1 school, a 106-30 drubbing at UC-Riverside on Nov. 19.

San Diego State: The Aztecs are 61-9 record in their last 70 non-conference games.

UP NEXT

Occidental plays on consecutive days for back-to-back road games, traveling to Division III Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (6-1) for a matchup Saturday afternoon.

San Diego State hosts Troy (6-2) of the Sun Belt Conference on Monday night. Troy has road victories over Florida State and Montana and gave Arkansas a tough game on the road on Monday night.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press

