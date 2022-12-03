Seiko, No. 24 San Diego St beat Division III Occidental View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored 20 points, including six 3s, to lead No. 24 San Diego State over Division III Occidental 95-57 on Friday night.

The Aztecs (6-2) hit 19 of 37 shots from 3-point range. They won their second in a row after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational.

San Diego State did not use regulars Aguek Arup (knee) and Darrion Trammell (hamstring).

Occidental (2-3) trailed 30-18 with 7:40 left in the first half. The Aztecs then broke loose and led 59-29 at the break.

Aiden Williams scored 14 points for the Tigers.

NOTABLE

Occidental: The Tigers lost their other matchup this season with a Division 1 school, a 106-30 drubbing at UC-Riverside on Nov. 19.

San Diego State: The Aztecs are 61-9 record in their last 70 non-conference games.

UP NEXT

Occidental plays on consecutive days for back-to-back road games, traveling to Division III Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (6-1) for a matchup Saturday afternoon.

San Diego State hosts Troy (6-2) of the Sun Belt Conference on Monday night. Troy has road victories over Florida State and Montana and gave Arkansas a tough game on the road on Monday night.

