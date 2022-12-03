Cloudy
39.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Harris leads South Florida over Charleston Southern 79-59

By AP News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Harris’ 15 points helped South Florida defeat Charleston Southern 79-59 on Friday night.

Harris shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bulls (3-6). Russel Tchewa added 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Jamir Chaplin shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Taje’ Kelly led the Buccaneers (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kalib Clinton added 11 points for Charleston Southern. Claudell Harris Jr. also had eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 