Youngblood propels Kennesaw State over Mercer 66-63

By AP News

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Chris Youngblood scored 16 points as Kennesaw State beat Mercer 66-63 on Friday night.

Youngblood was 7 of 12 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) for the Owls (5-3). Terrell Burden scored 14 points, going 5 of 14 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Quincy Adekokoya shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Shawn Walker led the Bears (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Luis Hurtado added 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Mercer. In addition, Jalyn McCreary had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

