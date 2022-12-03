McGhee scores 22, Liberty tops Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-59

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee’s 22 points helped Liberty defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 79-59 on Friday night.

McGhee added six assists for the Flames (5-3). Brody Peebles scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Kyle Rode was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Ahamadou Fofana led the Hawks (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Da’Shawn Phillip added 12 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In addition, Zion Styles had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.