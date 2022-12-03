Cloudy
Williams scores 21 to help Louisiana Tech top Southern 74-59

By AP News

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams scored 21 points to help Louisiana Tech defeat Southern 74-59 on Friday night.

Williams also had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Bulldogs (6-2). Keaston Willis scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Dravon Mangum was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Jaguars (3-5) were led by Brion Whitley, who recorded 16 points. Tyrone Lyons added 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Southern. Festus Ndumanya also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

