McCollum scores 27 to help Siena hold off Canisius 74-70

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 27 points in Siena’s 74-70 win against Canisius on Friday night.

McCollum shot 8 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Saints (5-3). Jackson Stormo scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and five blocks. Michael Baer recorded 10 points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

Jordan Henderson led the way for the Golden Griffins (2-5) with 18 points. Jamir Moultrie added 17 points for Canisius. In addition, Jacco Fritz finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

