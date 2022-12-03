Cloudy
Felton’s 25 lead East Carolina past Campbell 79-69

By AP News

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 25 points as East Carolina beat Campbell 79-69 on Friday night.

Felton shot 9 for 14, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Pirates (6-3). Brandon Johnson scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Jaden Walker went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Joshua Lusane finished with 16 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks for the Fighting Camels (4-4). Anthony Dell’Orso added 14 points and six rebounds for Campbell. Juan Reyna also put up 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

