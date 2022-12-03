Cloudy
Carry’s 23 lead Kent State over South Dakota State 83-68

By AP News

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 23 points in Kent State’s 83-68 win against South Dakota State on Friday night.

Carry was 10 of 16 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Golden Flashes (6-2). Malique Jacobs added 13 points while going 4 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists and five steals. Cli’Ron Hornbeak shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Zeke Mayo led the Jackrabbits (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Matthew Mors added 10 points for South Dakota State. In addition, William Kyle III finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

