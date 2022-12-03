Cloudy
41.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Holden scores 22 as Towson downs Long Island 74-64

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Holden’s 22 points helped Towson defeat LIU 74-64 on Friday night.

Holden added five assists for the Tigers (8-1). Nicolas Timberlake scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Charles Thompson was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Quion Burns led the Sharks (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Marko Maletic added 18 points for LIU. In addition, R.J. Greene had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 