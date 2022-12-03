Gipson’s 14 lead Charlotte past Appalachian State 71-62

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Montre’ Gipson’s 14 points helped Charlotte defeat Appalachian State 71-62 on Friday night.

Gipson added eight rebounds and seven assists for the 49ers (7-2). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Jackson Threadgill was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (5-4) were led by Christopher Mantis, who posted 25 points. CJ Huntley added 11 points and two blocks for Appalachian State. In addition, Dibaji Walker had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press