Gipson’s 14 lead Charlotte past Appalachian State 71-62

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Montre’ Gipson’s 14 points helped Charlotte defeat Appalachian State 71-62 on Friday night.

Gipson added eight rebounds and seven assists for the 49ers (7-2). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Jackson Threadgill was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (5-4) were led by Christopher Mantis, who posted 25 points. CJ Huntley added 11 points and two blocks for Appalachian State. In addition, Dibaji Walker had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

