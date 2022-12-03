Cloudy
Wojcik scores 18 points, leads Brown past Bryant 72-60

By AP News

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Paxson Wojcik scored 18 points as Brown beat Bryant 72-60 on Friday night.

Wojcik was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Bears (4-4). Kalu Anya added 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and had seven rebounds. Kino Lilly Jr. was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Bulldogs (6-2) were led by Charles Pride, who posted 15 points and nine rebounds. Earl Timberlake added 12 points and nine rebounds for Bryant. In addition, Antwan Walker had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

