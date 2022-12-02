Partly Cloudy
Davis scores 21, Bethune-Cookman beats Chicago State 86-73

By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Davis scored 21 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Chicago State 86-73 on Thursday night.

Davis also had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (4-4). Marcus Garrett added 21 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Joe French recorded 18 points and shot 6 for 13, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars (2-7) were led in scoring by Wesley Cardet Jr., who finished with 27 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Chicago State also got 14 points and two blocks from Elijah Weaver. In addition, Bryce Johnson had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

