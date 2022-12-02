Partly Cloudy
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Corbett puts up 20, Denver downs Houston Christian 93-83

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyree Corbett had 20 points in Denver’s 93-83 victory over Houston Christian on Thursday night.

Corbett had 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (7-1). Tommy Bruner added 20 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 5 from distance), and he also had eight assists. Touko Tainamo went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 18 points.

Brycen Long led the way for the Huskies (1-7) with 28 points. Andrew King added 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 