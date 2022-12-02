Warrick scores 30, Northern Kentucky beats Youngstown State

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick’s 30 points led Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 77-73 in overtime on Thursday night.

Warrick added five steals for the Norse (4-4). Xavier Rhodes scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Trevon Faulkner recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Malek Green led the way for the Penguins (5-3) with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Dwayne Cohill added 21 points and two steals and Adrian Nelson had 16 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.