Light Rain
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Duncan’s 18 help Vermont take down NVU-Lyndon 101-63

By AP News

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Robin Duncan had 18 points in Vermont’s 101-63 win against NVU-Lyndon on Thursday night.

Duncan also contributed seven rebounds for the Catamounts (3-7). Aaron Deloney scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five steals. TJ Hurley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Mondwell Bukle finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets. Antonio Carlisle added 18 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 