Light Rain
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dolan puts up 15 as Cornell defeats Delaware 74-67

By AP News

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Greg Dolan’s 15 points helped Cornell defeat Delaware 74-67 on Thursday night.

Dolan shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Big Red (6-1). Nazir Williams shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Max Watson was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Big Red.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-4) were led in scoring by Jyare Davis, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 13 points, five assists and two blocks for Delaware. In addition, Christian Ray finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 