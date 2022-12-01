Mostly Clear
42.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Abilene Christian knocks off North American 93-46

By AP News

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Immanuel Allen scored 17 points as Abilene Christian beat North American 93-46 on Wednesday night.

Allen also added six rebounds for the Wildcats (4-4). Ja’Sean Jackson was 4-of-9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to add 11 points. Leonardo Bettiol recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kiante Kizzie led the way for the Stallions (0-2) with 10 points. Andre Brown added three points for North American. Carlos Flores also had two points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 