Western Illinois secures 86-78 victory over Southern Indiana

By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 23 points in Western Illinois’ 86-78 win over Southern Indiana on Wednesday night.

Massner also contributed seven assists for the Leathernecks (3-4). Vuk Stevanic shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 17 points. Jesiah West was 7-of-9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Jacob Polakovich led the way for the Screaming Eagles (3-4) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Southern Indiana also got 17 points and three steals from Tyler Henry. Trevor Lakes also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

