Incarnate Word secures 112-64 win against Dallas Christian

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trey Miller had 19 points in Incarnate Word’s 112-64 victory against Dallas Christian on Wednesday night.

Miller was 7 of 11 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Cardinals (5-4). Jonathan Cisse scored 17 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Stephon Payne III recorded 15 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line.

The Crusaders (0-2) were led in scoring by Joseph Allen, who finished with 12 points. Samuel Ford added 11 points for Dallas Christian. Tilyr Hobson had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

