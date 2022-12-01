Williams’ 16 help Dartmouth down NVU-Johnson 99-41

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Williams’ 16 points helped Dartmouth defeat NVU-Johnson 99-41 on Wednesday night.

Williams shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Big Green (3-5). Jackson Munro was 4 of 4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Nate Ogbu finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Badgers were led by Raymond Baka, who posted 14 points and nine rebounds. Maleek View added nine points, four assists and two steals and David Jordan recorded eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.