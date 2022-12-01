Clear
Oduro, Cooper lead George Mason to 81-77 OT win over Hofstra

By AP News

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro scored 21 points and De’Von Cooper added 10 points in the overtime as George Mason took down Hofstra 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Oduro had 11 rebounds for the Patriots (4-4). Ronald Polite scored 14 points and added five assists. Cooper was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Pride (6-3) were led by Aaron Estrada, who recorded 31 points. Tyler Thomas added 14 points and two steals and Warren Williams finished with seven points, six rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

