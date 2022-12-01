Clear
South Carolina Upstate knocks off Columbia International

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had 26 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 93-59 victory over Columbia International on Wednesday night.

Gainey added five steals for the Spartans (3-4). Nick Alves scored 15 points and added three steals. Floyd Rideau shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jaylon Jeter led the Rams in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jalen Brinson added 11 points and DiAnthony Heathcock finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

