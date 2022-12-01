Clear
Army defeats U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 88-57

By AP News

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Roberts’ 17 points and 10 rebounds helped Army defeat the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Mariners 88-57 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Rucker scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Black Knights (3-5). TJ Small went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Bryce Bristow led the Mariners in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Josh Kauffman added 12 points for Merchant Marine. Brandon Bomboy finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

