BYU makes program-record 19 3s in 100-70 victory

By AP News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George scored 15 points each and BYU made a program-record 19 3-pointers in beating Westminster (Utah) 100-70 on Tuesday night.

The Cougars (5-3) made 19 of 37 3-point attempts, led by Robinson, who was 5 of 8 from the arc. BYU was 13 of 18 from distance in the first half when the Cougars took a 63-26 lead.

Rudi Robinson added 14 points, Noah Waterman 13 and Tanner Toolson 10 for BYU.

Taylor Miller scored 16 points and Pierce Sterling 14 for Westminster.

The game was played at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

