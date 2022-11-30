Cloudy
Threadgill makes 3 at buzzer, Charlotte beats Davidson in OT

By AP News

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Threadgill made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Charlotte beat Davidson 68-66 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Aly Khalifa had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the 49ers (6-2). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Lu’Cye Patterson recorded nine points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

Foster Loyer led the Wildcats (6-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, eight assists and two steals. Sam Mennenga added 21 points and seven rebounds for Davidson. In addition, Desmond Watson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

