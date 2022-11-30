Cloudy
39.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Taylor scores 28, Central Michigan downs Purdue Northwest

By AP News

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Brian Taylor had 28 points in Central Michigan’s 74-67 victory against Purdue Northwest on Tuesday night.

Taylor added eight rebounds for the Chippewas (3-4). Reggie Bass added 25 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 6 for 12 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. Amani Drummond shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.

The Lions (0-2) were led by Mikell Cooper, who recorded 18 points and three steals. Anthony Barnard added 12 points for Purdue Northwest. In addition, Alou Dillon had 12 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 