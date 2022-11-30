Cloudy
Southern Miss wins 64-54 against Montana

By AP News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Donovan Ivory had 20 points in Southern Miss’ 64-54 win over Montana on Tuesday night.

Ivory added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-0). Felipe Haase added 18 points while going 5 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney was 2 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Grizzlies (3-5) were led in scoring by Lonnell Martin Jr., who finished with 18 points. Dischon Thomas added 15 points for Montana. Josh Bannan also put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

