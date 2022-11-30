Cloudy
Sprouse’s 25 lead American over Albany 88-62

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Geoff Sprouse scored 25 points as American beat Albany 88-62 on Tuesday night.

Sprouse was 10-of-11 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) for the Eagles (5-2). Matt Rogers was 8-of-8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 20 points. Jermaine Ballisager Webb recorded 12 points and finished 6 of 8 from the floor.

Jonathan Beagle led the Great Danes (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. Albany also got 12 points from Gerald Drumgoole Jr.. Malik Edmead also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

