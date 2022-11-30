Cloudy
James scores 18, Presbyterian beats VMI 72-57

By AP News

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Crosby James had 18 points in Presbyterian’s 72-57 victory against VMI on Tuesday night.

James shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Blue Hose (2-6). Trevon Reddish added 17 points while going 6 of 9 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists. Marquis Barnett was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Blue Hose.

Asher Woods led the Keydets (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Tyler Houser added 13 points for VMI. Sean Conway also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

