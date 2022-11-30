Cloudy
Tarleton State defeats Weber State 75-65

By AP News

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams had 16 points in Tarleton State’s 75-65 win against Weber State on Tuesday night.

Williams shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Texans (4-3). Freddy Hicks added 14 points while going 5 of 11 and 4 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Javontae Hopkins was 3 of 3 shooting and 5 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Wildcats (2-5) were led by Dillon Jones, who posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Junior Ballard added 14 points for Weber State. KJ Cunningham also put up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

