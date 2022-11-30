Cloudy
Grant scores 26 in Duquesne’s 72-61 victory over UCSB

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 victory over UCSB on Tuesday night.

Grant also contributed three steals for the Dukes (6-1). Tevin Brewer was 4-of-6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. David Dixon went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Josh Pierre-Louis finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Gauchos (4-2). UCSB also got 14 points from Andre Kelly. Miles Norris also recorded 10 points and five assists.

Duquesne entered halftime up 37-27 behind Grant’s 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

