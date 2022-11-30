Partly Cloudy
42.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Curbelo has 18 in unbeaten St. John’s 95-68 victory over LIU

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Curbelo scored 18 points in St. John’s 95-68 victory over Long Island University on Tuesday night for the undefeated Red Storm’s eighth straight win.

Curbelo added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano added 16 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field, and he also had 10 rebounds. Rafael Pinzon scored 14 points and was 5-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance.

Jacob Johnson finished with 17 points for the Sharks (1-5). R.J. Greene added 13 points, five assists and three blocks for LIU. Quion Burns finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

St. John’s led LIU 44-20 at the half, with Soriano (12 points) their high scorer before the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 