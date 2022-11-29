Mostly Cloudy
Carcoana scores 19 as South Dakota defeats Mount Marty 97-58

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Mihai Carcoana had 19 points in South Dakota’s 97-58 win against Mount Marty on Monday night.

Carcoana added six rebounds for the Coyotes (4-4). Tasos Kamateros added 18 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Paul Bruns recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Lancer were led in scoring by Tash Lunday, who finished with 11 points. Kade Stearns added seven points for Mount Marty. In addition, Hunter Kotrous finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

