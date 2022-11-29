Mostly Clear
45.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Forbes puts up 26 in Tulane’s 75-60 win against UL Monroe

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes’ 26 points helped Tulane defeat UL Monroe 75-60 on Monday night.

Forbes also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Green Wave (5-2). Jalen Cook added 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. Kevin Cross recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Tyreke Locure led the way for the Warhawks (2-6) with 14 points and two steals. Victor Baffuto added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for UL Monroe. Jamari Blackmon also had nine points and eight assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 