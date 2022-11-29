Mostly Clear
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Southern secures 112-52 win over Champion Christian

By AP News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — J’Quan Ewing scored 16 points as Southern beat Champion Christian 112-52 on Monday night.

Ewing added six rebounds for the Jaguars (3-4). Jaronn Wilkens was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Jariyon Wilkens was 4 of 5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Xavier Hall led the way for the Tigers (0-5) with 15 points. Champion Christian also got 10 points and two steals from Braylon Hawkins. Ariyon Williams also put up seven points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 