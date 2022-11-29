Mostly Clear
Sacred Heart defeats Western New England 100-59

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Raheem Solomon had 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 100-59 victory over Western New England on Monday night.

Solomon had five rebounds and six steals for the Pioneers (4-3). Nico Galette added 22 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Mike Sixsmith was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Brian Geitner led the way for the Golden Bears (0-1) with 21 points and two steals. Western New England also got 12 points from Gavin Greene. In addition, Tim Restall had nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

