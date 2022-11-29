Mostly Clear
Weaver scores 17; UT Arlington routs Howard Payne 99-41

By AP News

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chendall Weaver’s 17 points helped UT Arlington defeat D-III Howard Payne 99-41 on Monday night.

Weaver added seven rebounds for the Mavericks (4-4). Shemar Wilson scored 16 points and added 14 rebounds. Aaron Johnson-Cash shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Yellow Jackets (0-1) were led in scoring by Ashton McKenzie, who finished with 10 points. Jerren Godfrey added seven points for Howard Payne. In addition, Steven Buhl finished with four points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

